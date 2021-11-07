Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence leaves game with ankle injury

UPDATE No. 2:

Lawrence returned to the contest following an injury to his ankle with just 1:30 remaining in the first half.

UPDATE: Lawrence returned to the field following a trip to the locker room, sprinting on the sideline, testing his ankle.

Lawrence is sprinting on the sidelines and testing his ankle. https://t.co/RoGVajYubN — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 7, 2021

Near halftime during the Jaguars’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills today, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured, unable to walk off the field under his own power after an incomplete pass to receiver Marvin Jones.

The play would later be reversed, ruled a catch after an Urban Meyer challenge.

Lawrence appeared to injure his right leg on the play, with left tackle Walker Little rolling up on his ankle. Lawrence would attempt to get up and walk it off but was quickly unable to do so, going back down onto the ground.

The Jaguars would rule Lawrence as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

INJURY UPDATE: QB Trevor Lawrence is questionable to return with an ankle injury. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 7, 2021

The Jaguars selected Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft to become the team’s franchise QB.

Thus far this season, Lawrence had yet to miss a snap prior to his injury, playing and starting in all eight games of the season. He had completed 161 out of 270 of his passes for 1,703 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions this season heading into today’s matchup against the Bills.

If Lawrence is unable to return to today’s contest, he would have completed 11 out of 15 of his passes for 80 yards on the day.