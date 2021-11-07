Jaguars DE Josh Allen makes history during first half vs. Bills

Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen made history on Sunday vs. the Buffalo Bills, sacking Bills quarterback Josh Allen. That marked the first time an NFL player sacked a QB with the same first and last name. Allen now has 5.5 sacks on the year.

The Jaguars head into halftime all tied up at six-all against the Bills, a defensive slugfest featuring plenty of missed opportunities on both sides of the football. For Allen, being able to sack the other Allen is a treat, and he was asked about the prospects of doing so earlier this week.

Allen said he loved the challenge and was looking forward to playing the Bills QB.

“I mean, like I said, I’m just looking forward to playing against this team and then looking forward to playing against him,” Allen said.

“He’s been playing at a high level of recent. He’s been evading sacks recently, he’s been getting out of the pocket, his O-line does a really good job of protecting him. I love this challenge. We’re going to get after them but we have to do it early and throughout the whole game.”

Now, Allen has made some history and is looking to continue doing so during the second half of today’s matchup. Allen’s sack would be the second of the day for Jacksonville thus far, with plenty of pressure being brought on by the Jacksonville front four.

Allen has been up and down today in the passing game, completing just 13 out of 21 of his passes for 90 yards. He’s been their leading rusher, however, running for 50 yards on four attempts.

The other sack for Jacksonville was recorded by fourth-year veteran defensive tackle Taven Bryan, who recorded his first full sack since 2019 during the first half of today’s contest.