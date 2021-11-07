Buffalo Bills fans traveled across the country to watch their team score 6 points and lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars hahahahahahaha

The Jacksonville Jaguars just won 9-6 over the Buffalo Bills hahahahahahahahahaha

Sometimes there are no words. The defense played out of its mind — on 2017 levels, no exaggeration — and the star of the show was The Good Josh Allen. In fact...

Josh Allen tackled Josh Allen.

Josh Allen sacked Josh Allen.

Josh Allen intercepted Josh Allen.

Josh Allen recovered a Josh Allen fumble.

Go Jaguars.