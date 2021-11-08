Jacksonville Jaguars Week 9 snap counts in upset win versus Buffalo Bills

Somehow, the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It wasn’t pretty, but the Jaguars fought to a tough 9-6 win against a team that entered the game No. 1 in the NFL in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Jacksonville defense played an outstanding game and secured the victory at TIAA Bank Field.

As we do every week, let’s now take a look at snap counts for the Jaguars in the victory against the Bills. For comparison to how the snap counts looked in the previous week against the Seattle Seahawks, read here.

Note: Number of plays are listed next to the player’s name/position and percentage of total offensive plays are listed in parentheses.

Offense

Jawaan Taylor, tackle, 61 plays (100 percent)

Ben Bartch, tackle, 61 plays (100 percent)

Andrew Norwell, guard, 61 plays (100 percent)

Tyler Shatley, guard, 61 plays (100 percent)

Walker Little (rookie), tackle, 61 (100 percent)

Trevor Lawrence (rookie), quarterback, 51 plays (84 percent)

Marvin Jones, wide receiver, 68 plays (91 percent)

Laviska Shenault, wide receiver, 48 plays (79 percent)

Carlos Hyde, running back, 48 plays (79 percent)

Dan Arnold, tight end, 35 plays (57 percent)

Jamal Agnew, wide receiver, 33 plays (54 percent)

Luke Farrell (rookie), tight end, 29 plays (48 percent)

Chris Manhertz, tight end, 27 plays (44 percent)

Laquon Treadwell, wide receiver, 19 plays (31 percent)

Dare Ogunbowale, running back, eight plays (13 percent)

Tavon Austin, wide receiver, seven plays (11 percent)

C.J. Beathard, quarterback, six plays (10 percent)

For the first time this season, rookie Trevor Lawrence did not play 100 percent of the snaps in a game. Lawrence suffered a low ankle sprain, and was replaced by C.J. Beathard for six plays, which was Beathard’s first offensive action of the 2021 campaign. Lawrence suffered a low-ankle sprain and will likely be limited in practice this week, but should be fine to start in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who injured his ankle and returned to the game, suffered a low-ankle sprain and will likely be limited this week. X-Rays were negative, little structural issues, and he’ll continue to receive treatment as he did after the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

Rookie left tackle Walker Little got the surprise start for Cam Robinson, who injured his back during pregame warmups. Walker, along with the rest of the starting offensive line on Sunday — Jawaan Taylor, Ben Bartch, Andrew Norwell and Tyler Shatley — played 100 of the offensive snaps (61 each).

With James Robinson out, Carlos Hyde got the majority of reps at running back with 48 snaps (78 percent of total snaps). Dare Ogunbowale only saw action on eight offensive plays (13 percent).

Defense

Shaquill Griffin, cornerback, 67 plays (100 percent)

Rayshawn Jenkins, strong safety, 67 plays (100 percent)

Myles Jack, linebacker, 67 plays (100 percent)

Tyson Campbell (rookie), cornerback, 67 plays (100 percent)

Andrew Wingard, free safety, 67 plays (100 percent)

Rudy Ford, strong safety/nickelback, 66 plays (99 percent)

Dawuane Smoot, defensive end, 55 plays (82 percent)

Josh Allen, outside linebacker/edge, 52 plays (78 percent)

Damien Wilson, linebacker, 48 plays (72 percent)

Roy Robertson-Harris, defensive tackle, 39 plays (58 percent)

Malcom Brown, defensive tackle, 28 plays (42 percent)

Jihad Ward, outside linebacker/edge, 26 plays (39 percent)

Adam Gotsis, defensive end, 24 plays (36 percent)

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, 20 plays (30 percent)

Nevin Lawson, cornerback, 19 plays (38 percent)

K’Lavon Chaisson, outside linebacker/edge, 13 plays (19 percent)

DaVon Hamilton, nose tackle, 12 plays (18 percent)

Outside linebacker/edge rusher Josh Allen didn’t play every snap, as he was in for 78 percent of total plays (52 total snaps), but he was the story of the day — causing havoc on the quarterback of the same name and wrecking the Buffalo offense all game long. Allen finished the game with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery. He made history by becoming the first NFL player to sack a quarterback with the same first name and last name, and first player to intercept a quarterback with the same name.

Linebacker Myles Jack, cornerback Tyson Campbell, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, safety Andrew Wingard and safety Rayshawn Jenkins played 100 percent of the snaps. However, with Tre Herndon inactive as a healthy scratch, it was Rudy Ford who saw a huge uptick in defensive playing time at the nickelback spot. He only missed one snap, playing 66 of 67 possible defensive snaps, and played very well. Ford recorded six tackles, three passes defended and an interception.

Also, defensive tackle Taven Bryan only played 20 snaps, but certainly made his presence felt with two sacks and two tackles for loss. It was good to see from a player who has always had the potential, but not the production to match.

Special Teams

Lerentee McCray, defensive end/outside linebacker, 16 plays (76 percent)

Andre Cisco (rookie), safety, 16 plays (76 percent)

Dakota Allen, linebacker, 16 plays (76 percent)

Daniel Thomas, safety, 14 plays (67 percent)

Chapelle Russell, linebacker, 13 plays (62 percent)

Dare Ogunbowale, running back, 11 plays (52 percent)

Nevin Lawson, cornerback, 10 plays (48 percent)

Chris Claybrooks, 10 plays (48 percent)

Matthew Wright, kicker, nine plays (43 percent)

Ross Matiscik, long snapper, nine plays (43 percent)

Logan Cooke, punter, nine plays (43 percent)

Adam Gotsis, defensive end, eight plays (38 percent)

Shaquille Quarterman, linebacker, eight plays (38 percent)

Rayshawn Jenkins, strong safety, six plays (29 percent)

Jamal Agnew, wide receiver, six plays (29 percent)

DaVon Hamilton, nose tackle, five plays (24 percent)

Ben Bartch, offensive tackle, five (24 percent)

Andrew Norwell, offensive guard, five plays (24 percent)

Jawaan Taylor, offensive tackle, five plays (24 percent)

Chris Manhertz, tight end, five plays (24 percent)

Andrew Wingard, free safety, five plays (24 percent)

Tyson Campbell (rookie), cornerback, five plays (24 percent)

Will Richardson, offensive tackle, five plays (24 percent)

K. C. McDermott, offensive tackle, five plays (24 percent)

Rudy Ford, strong safety, four plays (19 percent)

Dan Arnold, tight end, three plays (14 percent)

Luke Farrell (rookie), tight end, three plays (14 percent)

K’Lavon Chaisson, outside linebacker/edge, three plays (14 percent)

Damien Wilson, linebacker, two plays (10 percent)

Josh Allen, outside linebacker/edge, two plays (10 percent)

Roy Robertson-Harris, defensive tackle, two plays (10 percent)

Malcom Brown, defensive tackle, two plays (10 percent)

Devine Ozigbo, running back, two plays (10 percent)

Laquon Treadwell, wide receiver, one play (five percent)

Jihad Ward, outside linebacker/edge, one play (five percent)

There were 35 different plays to get at least on special teams snap on Sunday — that’s a lot of bodies. Jacksonville’s only points for the day came from three field goals from kicker Matthew Wright, who hit from 39 yards, 55 yards and 21 yards, respectively.