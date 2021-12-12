The Jacksonville Jaguars will kickoff against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 1:00pm. They’re a little north in Nashville, Tennessee and will be shown on CBS locally. The forecast calls for cloudy with a high of 53 degrees and a low of 31 degrees.
SEO stuff is done. Let’s get to the juicy stuff. The team is in absolute chaos and if it weren’t happening to my team I would be euphoric. But it’s not that easy. It’s never that easy. Sad.
Everything you need to know
- Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- Playing surface: Grass
- Game time: 1:00pm EST, Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Weather forecast: Cloudy, high of 53, winds 10mph
- Matchup history: Titans lead 33-21
- Odds: Titans -8 with an over/under set at 43.5 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
- Television broadcast: Spero Dedes and Jay Feely on CBS — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV
- Enemy SB Nation site: MusicCityForwardPasses.com
Week 14 staff picks
- Alfie Crow: Jaguars win 17-16 (Ed. Note: This is not a typo.)
- Ryan Day: Titans win 27-9
- Demetrius Harvey: Titans win 21-7
- JP Acosta: Titans win 27-21
- Ryan O’Bleness: Titans win 27-24
This week’s guest picker
- John Shipley: Titans win 23-10
- Fan confidence: 0% of Jaguars fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction.
