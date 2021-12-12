The Jacksonville Jaguars will kickoff against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 1:00pm. They’re a little north in Nashville, Tennessee and will be shown on CBS locally. The forecast calls for cloudy with a high of 53 degrees and a low of 31 degrees.

SEO stuff is done. Let’s get to the juicy stuff. The team is in absolute chaos and if it weren’t happening to my team I would be euphoric. But it’s not that easy. It’s never that easy. Sad.

Everything you need to know

Week 14 staff picks

Alfie Crow : Jaguars win 17-16 (Ed. Note: This is not a typo.)

: Jaguars win 17-16 (Ed. Note: This is not a typo.) Ryan Day: Titans win 27-9

Titans win 27-9 Demetrius Harvey: Titans win 21-7

Titans win 21-7 JP Acosta: Titans win 27-21

Titans win 27-21 Ryan O’Bleness: Titans win 27-24

This week’s guest picker

John Shipley : Titans win 23-10

Titans win 23-10 Fan confidence: 0% of Jaguars fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction.

