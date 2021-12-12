NFL Odds Week 14: Jaguars 8-point underdogs

The Jacksonville Jaguars on the road again, this time against AFC South rival the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars head to the game as an eight point underdog on the road according to DraftKings Sportsbook, which quite honestly is lower than I anticipated it would be after their showing against the Los Angeles Rams the week prior.

The Jaguars are very likely to be underdogs the rest of the season, so it’s no shocker they are against the Titans, a team they have struggled against the past few seasons. Typically it’s been thanks to the legs of running back Derrick Henry, but luckily for Jacksonville, Henry will be missing the game due to injury.

This means the Titans offense is going to need to rely on quarterback Ryan Tannehill, which is something they haven’t had to do too often. Unfortunately for the Jaguars however, they haven’t done much of stopping anyone lately.