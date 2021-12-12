Jaguars face Henry-less Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars will miss out on facing off against Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry on Sunday, who often beats the Jaguars all by his lonesome, but it’s still going to be a tough task to win the game. The Titans are still favored to win by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Jaguars defense will likely be able to keep them in the game for a little while, especially with Henry out, but the biggest issue is going to be the Jaguars offense and if they can actually score points. On the season, the Jaguars offense has averaged close to 10 points per game, which... is laughably bad.

When the team is able to get running back James Robinson going, they can usually sustain drives and score some points, but the issue with Robinson lately is he’s been kind of put in “time out” for fumbling, which has completely derailed the Jaguars offense.

On Sunday against the Titans, if the Jaguars are going to have any shot of winning the game, they’re going to need to rely on James Robinson, fumbles or not.