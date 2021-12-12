Jaguars lose 15th-straight away game, Shutout 20-0 vs. Titans

The Jaguars (2-11) haven’t won a game away from TIAA Bank Field (or London) since 2019, and that streak wouldn’t end today as Jacksonville fell 20-0 to the Tennessee Titans (9-4)

The Jaguars would be shut out for the first time since 2009 against the Seahawks when the team lost 41-0.

This play would sum up the contest:

For what seems like the seventh-straight week, the Jaguars were not able to get anything going offensively today against the Titans. During the first half, Jacksonville mustered just 53 total net yards during the first half, including eight rushing yards. The Jaguars would run six plays during all three of its first-half possessions.

The #Titans shut out the #Jaguars 20-0.



Jacksonville’s 64 points since the bye are the fewest in any 7-game stretch in franchise history. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2021

There would be one final first-half “possession” that gave the Jaguars the football at their own 48-yard-line with three seconds to go. Exploiting a prevent defense by Tennessee, the Jaguars were able to gain 31 passing yards with a catch and run by Marvin Jones from rookie QB Trevor Lawrence.

The offense would have just four first downs during the first half. They would have more penalties (5) than first downs during the first 30 minutes of football today.

Lawrence would finish the first half with 10 completions on 12 attempts for 93 yards. He was sacked twice, something that plagued the team throughout the contest.

Defensively, while the JAguars gave up just 10 points in the first half, they’d do so by allowing Tennessee to stay on the field for the majority of the first half. The Titans possessed the ball for 19:02 during the first half, while Jacksonville held it for just 10:56.

The Titans would do well on the ground, running 17 times for 69 yards and a touchdown. They would get into field-goal range twice during the first half, connecting on one field goal to make the score 10-0. Compared to the Jaguars’ four first downs, Tennessee compiled 15.

The Jaguars didn’t start the second half well, either, turning the football over after what looked to be at least a solid first drive. The Lawrence pass would be dropped by Laviska Shenault, deflected, and picked off by Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans.

For Jacksonville, it would be another rough game in general, unable to get anything going offensively. The second half wouldn’t be much better than the first, either. With around two minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Jaguars mustered just 36 net yards. Throughout the entire game up to that point, Jacksonville rushed for just seven yards, a nonfactor throughout the contest.

With the defense on its ropes, the Titans were able to take advantage, converting another touchdown, bringing their lead to 17, with Jacksonville still yet to score during the contest.

With the Jaguars in need of a score of any kind, their best drive of the game would be derailed after another interception was thrown by Lawrence, this time with no one but himself to blame. The pick came after Lawrence completed an impressive 41-yard toss to WR Laquan Treadwell.

End of the third quarter for the Jaguars and Titans. Jacksonville at just 179 net yards with 35 plays run compared to the Titans' 229 and 51. Two turnovers (interceptions). Jags actually have more passing yards (172 to 145). Sloppy game offensively. pic.twitter.com/eErZLzo5Y5 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 12, 2021

Through three quarters, the Jaguars mustered just seven rushing yards, a stunning total for a team that was built to run the football, if anything this season.

Lawrence would throw his third pick of the day with around 11 minutes remaining in the contest, a deep-ball toss to Jaydon Mickens who wasn’t able to track the ball. With the team down 17-0, it appeared the rookie QB just wanted to make some sort of play.

The Jaguars committed at least five penalties with its offensive line alone today, accounting for four holds (three, Andrew Norwell, one, Ben Bartch) and a false start (Jawaan Taylor). All four would negate successful offensive plays for Jacksonville.

Lawrence would throw a fourth interception with a little over four minutes remaining in the contest, putting a brutal game to rest for the rookie QB.

The jaguars would finish with nine penalties committed for 79 yards. Lawrence finished the contest completing 23 out of 38 of his passes for 218 yards and four interceptions. The team as a whole finished with eight carries for eight yards. Just a complete embarrassment for everyone involved on Jacksonville’s offense.