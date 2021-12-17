Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde ruled out for Sunday, Linder expected to play

The Jaguars entered this week plenty banged up, but are looking to get back a couple of key players this week, including center Brandon Linder, who missed last week’s contest against the Tennessee Titans due to a back injury.

The only player currently ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans is running back Carlos Hyde, who remains in the team’s concussion protocol, Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell announced this morning.

With Hyde officially ruled out, that means that starting RB James Robinson will get the large majority, if not all of the carries on Sunday. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell stated that Robinson was the team’s starting RB, and he will be “played as such.”

Robinson, of course, has been one of the key center points of dramatics revolving around the Jaguars over the past month. Former Jaguars HC Urban Meyer consistently stated that he was not in charge of his playing time, yet reports would later surface that Meyer was the coach that ultimately benched the RB, leaving him on the sideline in place of Hyde.

Going up against the Texans this week, it will be interesting to see how many carries Robinson gets. He has yet to reach 20 carries in a single game thus far this season and received just six carries for eight yards last week against the Titans.

As for Linder, the veteran center has missed multiple weeks of the season, including being placed on injured reserve before being activated earlier this year. Now he’s expected to re-enter the starting lineup in place of backup center Tyler Shatley, giving Lawrence better protection in the pass game this week.