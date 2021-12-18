The Jacksonville Jaguars will not be paying Urban Meyer the remaining four years on his contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter.

The reason? Meyer was fired with cause, breaching his contract with a string of incidents both on and off the field — including kicking a former player during practice, being caught in a controversial viral video where he acted inappropriately with a woman at a restaurant/bar in Ohio, and more.

“A source within the organization said the Jaguars’ reasons for withholding the remaining guarantees are not tied to one specific incident — but rather a cumulation of instances that Jacksonville’s officials believe justified the firing.”

It’s not really surprising that the Jaguars are looking to cut and run with Meyer. His performance on-the-field was a disaster, and even his more “minor” offenses — hiring a strength coach who brought with him a laundry list of racist allegations, delaying Trevor Lawrence’s development with a quarterback competition in training camp against Gardner Minshew, benching the starting running back for several weeks without a valid excuse, and more.