Week 15 NFL picks: What are you betting in Jaguars vs. Texans?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are onto their first game in the Post Urban Meyer era, after firing the coach this week for... well... a lot of things. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has been promoted to interim head coach, James Robinson is back as the RB1, and the Houston Texans are coming to town.

Feels good, y’all.

It’s time to take a look at the best games on tap for this week, the betting lines, and our thoughts on who will win. Add your predictions in the comments if you’re feeling especially lucky.

All odds are courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 15 picks

Buffalo Bills (-13) vs. Carolina Panthers

Point spread: Bills -13, Panthers +13

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Bills -675, Panthers +475

My pick: Bills -13

The Panthers will be trotting out a two-quarterback offense with Cam Newton and PJ Walker. The spread is huge, but with the Bills at home and needing a win to stay in the hunt for one of the higher playoff seeds — I just see them blowing the lowly Panthers out.

Bet on the Bills to win by two touchdowns or more.

Point spread: Cowboys -11, Giants +11

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -550, Giants +400

My pick: Over 44.5

This is probably the only spread that I wouldn’t want to bet because I really do see this game ending with an 11-point gap — something like the Cowboys winning 31-20 or something. But I do think these teams put up points with the overall state of both of their defenses.

Bet on the Cowboys and Giants to score at least 45 combined points.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5) vs. Houston Texans

Point spread: Jaguars -4.5, Texans +4.5

Over/Under: 39.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -220, Texans +180

My pick: Jaguars -4.5

It would be absolutely Jaguars (and very funny) to go out and wreck a meaningless opponent 72 hours after firing Urban Meyer.

Bet on Jaguars to win by five or more points.