Alright, boring SEO stuff out of the way. Let’s get to the fun stuff. Without Urban Meyer on the sideline Urban Meyer-ing it up, this team should play a lot better. They’re loose. Their best players will actually be in the game. It’s gonna be great!

Location : TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL Playing surface: Grass

Grass Game time: 1:00pm EST, Sunday, December 19, 2021

1:00pm EST, Sunday, December 19, 2021 Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 73, winds 10mph

Partly cloudy, high of 73, winds 10mph Matchup history: Texans lead 26-13

Odds : Jaguars -4.5 with an over/under set at 44.5 points

Television broadcast : Andrew Catalon and James Lofton on CBS

Online Stream : Fubo.TV

Enemy SB Nation site : Battle Red Blog

: Twitter: Big Cat Country

Facebook: Please like us!

Fan confidence: 0% of Jaguars fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction. Granted, this poll finished up just as Urban Meyer was fired... so I’d expect the answer to be different this next week regardless of outcome against the Texans.

