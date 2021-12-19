NFL Odds: Jaguars almost TD favorite over Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars opened up as three-point favorites over the visiting Houston Texans early in the week, based on the DraftKings Sportsbook, then somehow shockingly it ended up moving up to sit at a five-point swing on game day.

To be quite honest, it’s not too much of a shocker that the Jaguars opened as favorites since it’s two terrible teams squaring off and the Jaguars are at home. The more surprising thing is that as the week went on, the spread increased in the Jaguars favor.

A lot of that may have had to do with the firing of head coach Urban Meyer, who was sent packing with cause late Wednesday evening. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will be taking over in the interim, who led a Detroit Lions team last season under similar circumstances. Some of the bettors may be thinking that with Meyer gone, some things offensively are going to change.