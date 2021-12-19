Jaguars might get a spark after Urban Meyer firing

It’s been a tumultuous week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coming off a shutout loss on the road at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars are set to face off against another AFC South Rival, but this time at home at TIAA Bank Field.

The Houston Texans come in to face a Jaguars team who has had a light week of news, just a firing of head coach Urban Meyer for cause, that’s it ... Shockingly though, the Jaguars are favored heading into the game by nearly a touchdown, with Jacksonville as -4.5 favorites with an over/under set at 44.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s one of those games where it’s a battle between two terrible teams, but it’s possible the Jaguars have that little bit of a lift by punting Meyer out of the building, especially as more stories about how horrible his tenure here was begin to seep out in the news.

Darrell Bevell did a good job as an interim head coach last season with the Detroit Lions, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a spark today in Jacksonville.