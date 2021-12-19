NFL Week 15: Jaguars vs. Texans live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) are hosting the Houston Texans (2-11) in a game that features fewer wins from both teams combined than 26 teams have gotten by themselves this season.

Let’s go!

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.

It’s live blog time...

12:10 PM: At the risk of jinxing it (like our good friend, Demetrius) it seems that the -4.5 line this morning was justified for the Jaguars at home today. In fact, the line is as high as -5.5 on DraftKings. This is gonna be fun, folks.

Caution to say this, but #Jaguars should have an easier go at it today with the Texans missing six starters, including four on defense:



DE Greenard, WLB Grugier Hill, MLB Kirksey, CB Mitchell.



Two on offense:



LG Lane Taylor, RG Justin McCray — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 19, 2021

11:55 AM: Is there another coach with a higher winning percentage in games outside the United States? I didn’t think so.

Urban Meyer reflects on high point of Jaguars tenure: "We won that sucker in London, it was like we won the Super Bowl for those guys" (via @RapSheet)https://t.co/S3xisDhvXy pic.twitter.com/hVCKNoXdle — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 19, 2021

11:54 AM: As I was saying about James Robinson...

11:31 AM: Jaguars inactives just dropped! With Carlos Hyde out, I expect people with James Robinson as their RB1 in fantasy to win this week on his performance alone.