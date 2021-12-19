 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 15: Jaguars vs. Texans live blog

He can’t hurt us anymore.

By Ryan Day
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) are hosting the Houston Texans (2-11) in a game that features fewer wins from both teams combined than 26 teams have gotten by themselves this season.

12:10 PM: At the risk of jinxing it (like our good friend, Demetrius) it seems that the -4.5 line this morning was justified for the Jaguars at home today. In fact, the line is as high as -5.5 on DraftKings. This is gonna be fun, folks.

11:55 AM: Is there another coach with a higher winning percentage in games outside the United States? I didn’t think so.

11:54 AM: As I was saying about James Robinson...

11:31 AM: Jaguars inactives just dropped! With Carlos Hyde out, I expect people with James Robinson as their RB1 in fantasy to win this week on his performance alone.

