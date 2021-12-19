2022 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars now own No. 1 overall pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars dropped to 2-12 on the season after losing to the Houston Texans on Sunday by a final score of 30-16, while the Texans’ record moved to 3-11. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions stunned the Arizona Cardinals by a final score of 30-12, and improved to 2-11-1 overall on the season, giving up the No. 1 overall spot in the draft to Jacksonville for the time being.

Obviously, things can still change with three games left to play for each team, but as of now, the Jaguars hold the top pick in April’s draft. Jacksonville has a road game against the New York Jets (3-11) next week, followed by a trip to Foxborough, Massachusetts to take on the New England Patriots (9-5) before finishing the regular season at home against the Indianapolis Colts (8-6).

In 2021, the Jaguars selected first overall in the NFL Draft for the first time in franchise history. Jacksonville of course selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the pick. Lawrence has started every game for the Jaguars this season, and he has had plenty of ups and downs, but the future at quarterback for Jacksonville is set with Lawrence.

The 2022 class is considered to be weak at the quarterback position, and with Lawrence already in the fold, Jacksonville — if the pick holds — could use the No. 1 overall selection on whatever other position the team sees fit: defensive end or offensive tackle would make a lot of sense.

Following the firing of head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week, there will once again be a new regime in place looking to rebuild the Jaguars, and having the No. 1 overall pick could help expedite the process.