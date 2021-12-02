Week 13 NFL picks: What are you betting in Jaguars vs. Rams?

The Jacksonville Jaguars never held a lead against the Atlanta Falcons last week at home and now they’re making a cross-country trip to play the Los Angeles Rams who are currently fighting for a spot in the playoffs and desperately need not just a win, but a big win.

Oh boy.

It’s time to take a look at the best games on tap for this week, the betting lines, and our thoughts on who will win. Add your predictions in the comments if you’re feeling especially lucky.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 13 picks

Dallas Cowboys (-6.5) vs. New Orleans Saints

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5, Saints +6.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -275, Saints +220

My pick: Cowboys -6.5

A few Cowboys coaches won’t be at the game due to a string of positive COVID-19 tests, but I (weirdly?) think that helps Dallas. Sure, Mike McCarthy is out and Dan Quinn will take over head coaching responsibilities, but I think Quinn is better at in-game decisions and clock management. The line is all over the place, starting at -4 and jumping up to -6.5, but I still think Dallas wins in a blowout over the Taysom Hill-led Saints.

Bet on the Cowboys to win by more than a touchdown.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons (+50.5)

Point spread: Buccaneers -11, Falcons +11

Over/Under: 50.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -525, Packers +385

My pick: Over 50.5

The Falcons are legitimately a very bad team and I have no idea how they’ve won four of their five games this year. (I know why they won the fifth one though!) But seriously, I could see Tom Brady putting up enough points that all Atlanta has to do is kick a pair of field goals and scoring a garbage time touchdown late in the game to clinch this over.

Bet on Tom Brady (and the Buccaneers) to help make you some money.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills (O/U +43)

Point spread: Bills -3, Patriots +3

Over/Under: 43

Moneyline: Bills -145, Patriots +125

My pick: Over 43

An 8-win team is visiting a 7-win team who is out for blood against a division rival? Sign me up for points.

Bet on (and pray for) a high-scoring game.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams (-12.5)

Point spread: Jaguars +12.5, Rams -12.5

Over/Under: 48

Moneyline: Jaguars +460, Rams -650

My pick: Rams -12.5

I’m so tired.

Bet on Rams to throw the Jaguars into the sun.