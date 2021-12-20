Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins will miss rest of season due to broken ankle

Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell announced today that safety Rayshawn Jenkins would miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken ankle during the team’s 30-16 loss against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

He would be injured during a kickoff return which the Texans brought back 98 yards for a touchdown.

Jenkins, 27, signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent early this year, starting all 14 games for the Jaguars, including against the Texans. He finishes his first season with 73 combined tackles (56 solos), three pass breakups and one tackle for loss.

He signed a four-year deal worth $35M, including $16M guaranteed at signing.

The Jaguars will now turn to two young players in second-year safety Daniel Thomas and rookie safety Andre Cisco, who will be heavily featured in a rotation with starting safety Andrew Wingard.

On Sunday, Cisco accounted for 28 snaps, while Thomas accounted for 26 on the day. Both players accounted for one tackle on the day. Cisco’s tackle would come on third down, stopping the player short of the sticks and forcing Houston to punt the football.

Bevell stated that the plan was to continue the rotation of the two safeties, likely on a series-by-series basis.

“We basically did it by series, that’s how that was,” said Bevell. “And then there obviously were times where both of them were on the field when you go dime. So, we’ll continue to work in that fashion.”

