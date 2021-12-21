Jaguars place RB Carlos Hyde, S Rayshawn Jenkins on injured reserve

The Jaguars today announced that they’ve placed both running back Carlos Hyde and safety Rayshawn Jenkins on the team’s injured reserve list, ending their seasons.

With just three games left on the year, Hyde will not be able to come off of injured reserve, while interim head coach Darrell Bevell already announced that Jenkins would be out for the year with a broken ankle.

Hyde, signed with the team in March, was the team’s top backup RB behind James Robinson. He finishes his season with just 72 rushing attempts for 253 yards and a touchdown. He caught 12 other passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Hyde would suffer a concussion against the Tennessee Titans last week while missing the team’s loss against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

With Hyde now officially out for the year, look for James Robinson to have the bulk of the carries moving forward, similar to the franchise’s game against the Texans where Robinson tied his season-high in carries with 18.

The team now has Dare Ogunbowale and Nathan Cottrell as its top backups for the remainder of the year.

For Jenkins, the veteran safety will now officially finish his first season with the Jaguars having accumulated 73 combined tackles (56 solos), three pass breakups and one tackle for loss. Both second-year safety Daniel Thomas and rookie Andre Cisco are expected to be heavily involved in the team’s rotation in place of Jenkins.

That was the case Sunday when Jenkins went down, both players ended with over 20 snaps on the day, accounting for one tackle a piece. Safety Andrew Wingard isn’t expected to be unseated as the team’s other starting safety.