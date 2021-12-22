Jaguars once again road underdogs

The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road on Sunday to take on the New York Jets, coming off yet another loss. The Jaguars head to the Big Apple as only a 2.5 point underdog, according to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The line isn’t too much of a surprise, as just like last week against the Houston Texans, it is once again two bad teams facing off to see who can be worse on that given day. Whatever spark the Jaguars had thanks to the firing of Urban Meyer was spent in the first half of last week, so this week it’s going to be to see if new interim head coach Darrell Bevell can get the team ready.

The Jaguars offense did show improvement against the Texans, you can tell because they actually scored points. On a serious note however, the offense did look drastically better than previous weeks, just visually. It felt like there was an actual game plan and things they wanted to attack. Unfortunately once running back James Robinson went down, everything seemed to fall apart.

