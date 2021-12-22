Jaguars sign RB Ryquell Armstead, Arnold, Moses set to return to practice

Today, the Jaguars announced a flurry of roster moves with just three games left in the regular season. The first of the many moves include signing former Jaguars fifth-round pick, running back Ryquell Armstead off of the Green Bay Packers practice squad and onto the Jacksonville 53-man roster.

The Jaguars have also placed tight end Dan Arnold on the team’s IR/Designated for Return list, while rookie linebacker Dylan Moses is also returning to practice, however, he remains on the team’s Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

Jacksonville also placed rookie RB Travis Etienne on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Etienne was placed on the team’s reserve/injured list prior to the season beginning with a foot injury, deeming him ineligible to return to the gridiron this year.

Armstead, 25, missed all of last season after being placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list multiple times. He was unable to get healthy through the year. He would be waived by the Jaguars on May 17 of this year before being claimed off waivers by the New York Giants and subsequently waived by them during the offseason.

Armstead was signed by the Packers on Nov. 3 of this year and has now found his way back to the Jaguars’ roster.

In 2019, Armstead rushed for 108 yards on 35 carries as a rookie. He added 14 receptions for 144 yards. Armstead replaces veteran RB Carlos Hyde who was placed on the team’s IR list yesterday due to a concussion.

For Arnold, the Jaguars could get back one of their key playmakers at tight end. Prior to going down with a sprained MCL, Arnold was one of the team’s best pass catchers, hauling in 28 receptions for 324 yards on the year with Jacksonville.

He was traded to the team in September for cornerback CJ Henderson and a fifth-round pick, while Jacksonville received a third-round selection in addition to Arnold.

The Jaguars now have 21 days to activate Arnold, however the regular season has less than that, so expect Arnold to play in one of the final three games for Jacksonville.

Moses, an undrafted free agent rookie this season, has spent the entirety of his young NFL career on the team’s Non-Football Injury list. His return to practice marks a great first step in getting back on the playing field after suffering through injuries in college that led him to this point.

At one point in his collegiate career at Alabama, Moses was thought to be one of the top linebackers in college football, earning First-team All-SEC honors in 2020, while being named Second-team All-SEC in 2018. He was named Third-team All-American in 2020.