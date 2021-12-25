Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Jacksonville Jaguars fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts survey, an infinite number of Jaguars fans are feeling more confident in the team this week and believe it’s headed in the right direction, as compared to last week.

Do I use the word “infinitely” lightly? No, dear reader, I do not. You see, last week that number stood at 0% and we all know that you can’t increase zero by any percentage and get greater than zero. So the increase was a swing upwards using a unit of measurement not currently known to man.

Go Jaguars.

It’s what happens when you make the tough (but right) decision of firing Urban Meyer — no matter the result.

If you’ll remember, Urban Meyer was fired a little more than a week ago and Darrell Bevell (who has had success as an interim head coach) was promoted to lead the team. The focus, I think, for many Jaguars fans is Trevor Lawrence’s continued off-field growth. I’d also suspect that’s the encouragement for many of us as well.

