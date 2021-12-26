Report: Jaguars plan to interview Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell

According to a report from CBSSports’ Jason LaCanfora, the Jaguars plan to talk to both former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and former Philadelphia Eagles HC Doug Pederson for their vacant head coaching position with their search for their next head coach to begin next week.

The Jaguars fired former HC Urban Meyer nearly two weeks ago, leaving interim HC Darrell Bevell to take over the vacant spot.

LaCanfora also notes that Jacksonville is “vetting” Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, the former Minnesota Vikings head coach. He also notes that it is “not very likely” that Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke will be retained if the team opts to hire outside of the organization. Though, he is assisting Jacksonville in its search for a new head coach.

With the new league rules, the Jaguars can interview external head coach candidates - virtually - that are currently already on another team, with permission, beginning on Dec. 28, however, both Pederson and Caldwell are not with any team and could be interviewed at any time.

These candidates are no-brainers for Jacksonville. Both Pederson and Caldwell have proven they know what it takes to lead a franchise to wins. In seven seasons as a head coach - three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and four seasons with the Lions - Caldwell accomplished a 62-50 record.

In his most recent post, with the Lions, Caldwell accomplished three winning records, including two playoff bids (2014 and 2016). In 2009, the Colts lost to the New Orleans Saints in Super Bowl XLIV. Since 2001, the Lions have accomplished just four winning records.

As for Pederson, he is also an accomplished former HC, winning the Super Bowl in 2017 with the Eagles. In five seasons, Pederson accounted for a 42-37 record with three playoff runs. Those runs included having both Nick Foles and Carson Wentz at quarterback. He was fired following a 4-11-1 season in 2020.

Both Pederson and Caldwell would make sense for the Jaguars moving forward. Both come with accomplished backgrounds, veteran experience in the NFL. Both coaches are also thought to be a couple of the best quarterback coaches in the league.

With Trevor Lawrence as the center, Jacksonville will need a coach to cater to his needs, making him the No. 1 priority for the franchise moving forward.

Don’t be surprised to see the Jaguars interview more coaches with experience at that level in the NFL. Last season’s long shot, hiring Meyer, didn’t pay off and owner Shad Khan does not want to have to go through another year without the proper development of his franchise QB.