Week 16 NFL picks: What are you betting in Jaguars vs. Jets?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are onto the No. 1 Overall Pick Bowl today with a matchup against the New York Jets — the only other team who could threaten to pull the rug out from underneath their chances at grabbing the first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Feels good, y’all.

It’s time to take a look at the best games on tap for this week, the betting lines, and our thoughts on who will win. Add your predictions in the comments if you’re feeling especially lucky.

All odds are courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 16 picks

Philadelphia Eagles (-11) vs. New York Giants

Point spread: Eagles -11, Giants +11

Over/Under: 40.5

Moneyline: Eagles -510, Giants +375

My pick: Eagles -11

The Eagles are at home, need a win to stay in the playoff hunt, and are facing Jake Fromm in his first NFL start.

Bet on the Eagles to win in a blowout.

Buffalo Bills (+1) vs. New England Patriots

Point spread: Bills +1, Patriots -1

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -105, Patriots -115

My pick: Bills +1

Does Bill Belichick after a loss scare me? Yes, very much so. Does Sean McDermott scare me in general? Again ... yes. I’m gonna go with the team with the better quarterback looking to exorcise its demons from that weird wind/snow game. The COVID issues might have tilted it in the opposite direction, but they got a few of those players back.

Bet on the Bills to win.

New York Jets (-2) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Point spread: Jets -2, Jaguars +2

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: Jets -130, Jaguars +110

My pick: Jets -2

Until the Jaguars can cover the spread, they can’t.

Bet on Jets to win by a field goal.