Alright, boring SEO stuff out of the way. Let’s get to the fun stuff. It’s the First Overall Draft Pick Bowl and it’s the most exciting game this team has played in weeks!
- Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Playing surface: Turf
- Game time: 1:00pm EST, Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Weather forecast: Sunny, high of 48, winds 13mph
- Matchup history: Jaguars lead 8-7
- Odds: Jaguars -2 with an over/under set at 41.5 points
- Television broadcast: Spero Dedes and Jay Feely on CBS — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV
- Enemy SB Nation site: Gang Green Nation
- Fan confidence: 27% of Jaguars fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction.
