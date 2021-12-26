Jacksonville Jaguars place linebacker Myles Jack on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Jacksonville Jaguars, like many other teams around the NFL, continue to deal with COVID-19 issues within the roster. Sixth-year linebacker, and team captain, Myles Jack is the latest Jaguar to be added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced Jack was added to the list just a few hours ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. (Eastern Time) road game against the New York Jets, and he will obviously miss the Week 16 contest.

Second-year linebacker Shaquille Quarterman is expected to start in Jack’s place, which would be his first start of the season if he does in fact get the nod. Quarterman has played in all 14 games this season, however, it has been primarily on special teams, with some defensive snaps as well.

Jack has started 13 games this season. He has recorded 97 total tackles, which leads the team, and three tackles for loss. Earlier this month, Jack was nominated by the Jaguars as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year for his excellence on the field and impact off of the field within the Jacksonville community.

Earlier this week, Jacksonville added three starters to the Reserve/COVID-19 list: defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen, offensive guard Ben Bartch and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.