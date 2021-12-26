NFL Week 16: Jaguars vs. Jets live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) are traveling to play the New York Jets (3-11) in a game where the winner (loser) will all but wrap up securing the No. 1 overall pick.

Let’s go!

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.

It’s live blog time...

3:29 PM: Offensive linemen have scored 50% of the touchdowns so far at MetLife. Today’s game has reached unsustainable levels of DGAF.

2:53 PM: A pair of dropped interceptions (the former more forgivable than the latter) has led to 10 of 16 points by the Jets. Eat Arby’s.

2:49 PM: I’m not kidding when I say that you or I could have made that dropped interception by K’Lavon Chaisson.

#Jaguars OLB K'Lavon Chaisson had the easiest INT of his career and dropped it. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 26, 2021

1:51 PM: I simply cannot with the Jaguars anymore. 101-yard kick return for a touchdown for the Jets — second week in a row.

1:45 PM: You cannot stop Will Richardson. You can only hope to contain him.

1:43 PM: Quite possibly the second-worst way to end this season. Trevor Lawrence going down with this injury would be the worst. Awful end to an embarrassing season for how this coaching staff treated James Robinson.

#Jaguars RB James Robinson, who left the field with a lower leg injury, is out with a torn Achilles. He’ll have an MRI to determine the extent. Just an awful way to end the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

1:27 PM: I say this without hyperbole — this Zach Wilson run is the most embarrassing touchdown the Jaguars have given up since that 99-yarder from Derrick Henry.

1:01 PM: LET’S DO THIS, Y’ALL!

11:30 AM: So many COVID absences that the Jaguars had to make just two players inactive.

Jaguars inactives versus New York Jets:



RB Ryquell Armstead

DE/LB Lerentee McCray — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) December 26, 2021

11:27 AM: This is because we played the Ghostbusters theme song over Sam Darnold’s interceptions, isn’t it?

They’re playing the “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now” song from @ericvdunn’s infamous Urban Hired Tiktok and I’m just wondering if we’re being trolled???? pic.twitter.com/2Vv4YpS8Y9 — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) December 26, 2021

10:57 AM: Fitting.

Dressed in black. pic.twitter.com/Jfv7wWsyQw — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 26, 2021

10:47 AM: I just want to go on record and say that I’m not in favor of Trent Baalke sticking around to make even more mistakes for this franchise. It’s tough to know exactly who held the power when it came to free agency or the NFL Draft — but Baalke was certainly a part of it and the team (largely) whiffed in both cases.

That would suggest he very well could still be there. A few days ago I didn't think he'd stick if the season kept circling the drain but ‍♂️ https://t.co/rCbNJXJ81l — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 26, 2021

10:13 AM: I actually... like... these candidates? It’s arguable how much of a hand that Doug Pederson played in his being let go, and Jim Caldwell has been a good coach fighting uphill no matter where he’s been. These are fine candidates to take over in Jacksonville, but I’d rather take a swing on Byron Leftwich.

10:11 AM: Another one bites the dust for the Jaguars — they’ll be without Myles Jack at linebacker today due to COVID protocols.