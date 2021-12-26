Jaguars RB James Robinson carted to locker room with Achilles injury

The Jaguars are currently leading the New York Jets today, but are going to be without its top player today after running back James Robinson suffered an apparent Achilles injury during the first quarter of action. He was quickly ruled out after being helped off the field and carted into the locker room from the sideline.

Robinson was seen sobbing with a towel over his head, understanding the severity of the injury.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport would later confirm that Robinson suffered a torn Achilles, ending his season with a long recovery ahead of him. The extent of the injury is currently unknown with an MRI needed to determine the severity.

#Jaguars RB James Robinson, who left the field with a lower leg injury, is out with a torn Achilles. He’ll have an MRI to determine the extent. Just an awful way to end the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

Robinson was injured on the team’s second play of the team’s second drive of the game and finishes the game with just three attempts for 10 yards.

Robinson, an undrafted free agent in 2020, has been the team’s starting RB since Week 1 of last year. This season, Robinson rushed for 767 yards on 164 carries. He added eight touchdowns on the ground. He caught 31 passes for 222 yards. In his career, Robinson has accounted for 2,403 yards from scrimmage.

Robinson’s playing time has been brought into question often this year with the second-year RB never carrying the ball more than 18 times during a single game this season. He was also the subject of another Urban Meyer gaffe, benching the RB for multiple plays this year after fumbles, and later denying the fact.

It’s a major blow for Jacksonville, and not just this season as an Achilles injury has typically been a 12-month recovery, though there have been miracles before. Los Angeles Rams running back was recently activated this season after rupturing his Achilles in July of this year.

Jacksonville will turn to backup RB Dare Ogunbowale as the team’s starter moving forward with Carlos Hyde done for the year with a concussion, placed on the team’s reserve/injured list last week.