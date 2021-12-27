Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on James Robinson’s injury: “I hate it for him”

The Jaguars lost one of their best players on the team yesterday when running back James Robinson went down late in the first quarter with a torn Achilles tendon. The injury was later confirmed by interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

His season is now over, but while it will certainly have an effect on the team moving forward on offense, his presence as a leader and a teammate will be missed even more.

Speaking to reporters after yesterday’s 26-21 loss to the New York Jets, Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence echoed these sentiments but noted that he hates it more for Robinson than anything else, a great person getting hurt this late into his second season in the NFL.

“Yeah it’s sucks, it’s tough. I really love James, great guy, super hard worker. Just to kind of see him fight through these injuries this year and every week besides the Buffalo game been available even though you know he’s fought through some pain,” Lawrence said.

Robinson has dealt with heel and knee injuries since he exited the Seattle Seahawks game in Week 8. He would miss just one game, though, the team’s 9-6 win against the Buffalo Bills. Still, Robinson has been one of the best players for the team, accounting for 767 yards on 164 carries and eight rushing touchdowns.

Robinson went down on Sunday attempting to explode out on a route, his injury was non-contact in nature. Now, all the team can do is wish him the best and support him in any way they can, Lawrence said.

“To see him go down like that, it’s like, ‘Gosh, can’t catch a break.’ Hate it for him more so than for us. Obviously, we need him, he’s a great player, but I just hate it for him, a guy that works that hard and to go down with an injury like that it’s very unfortunate. So, praying for him for sure and support him any way we can.”

Robinson was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, becoming the team’s lead tailback by Week 1 of the regular season. He accounted for 1,414 yards from scrimmage last year, asserting himself as one of the league’s best tailbacks.

Now, Robinson will head into the offseason, working to rehab his injury. Entering his third season with the team next season, his recovery will be important over the next several months, though an accurate timetable for his comeback has not yet been released or known.