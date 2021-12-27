Report: Jaguars’ Tosh Lupoi slated to join Oregon staff as defensive coordinator

The Jaguars are likely to make wholesale changes with its staff after firing head coach Urban Meyer in Week 13, slated to bring in a new coach to run the ship. As such, plenty of its current coaches will be looking elsewhere for gigs, including defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi.

According to a report from On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Lupoi is slated to join the Oregon football staff as the team’s defensive coordinator at the conclusion of the Jaguars’ season.

There are currently two games left in the season with Jacksonville at 2-13. The season officially ends on Jan. 10, a day after the final regular-season game.

Lupoi was always expected to leave following the season and even spoke about some rumors and speculation that he could be joining Billy Napier with the Florida Gators earlier this month.

Lupoi, who joined Meyer in Jacksonville this year, has spent the past three seasons at the NFL level. Prior to gigs in the pros, Lupoi was on the Alabama coaching staff from 2014-18 under a variety of roles, including defensive coordinator in 2018 after being named the team’s co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach in 2017.

Dan Lanning, Oregon’s new head coach, coached with Lupoi in Alabama’s staff in 2015, so the familiarity is certainly there.

Under Lupoi this season, the Jaguars’ defensive line appeared to improve through much of the year, however, late-game collapses in run support and even full-game collapses have been apparent through the last several weeks of the season.

Yesterday, the Jaguars defense allowed 273 total rushing yards to the New York Jets in their 26-21 loss.

As the season continues to unravel in Jacksonville, expect many of its coaches to part ways, landing gigs elsewhere as the team looks for its next leader after a failed year under Meyer.