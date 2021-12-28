Jaguars huge underdogs against Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars came close to picking up their third win on the 2021 season against the New York Jets on Sunday, the game coming down to a 4th and goal with seconds remaining in the game. Despite the close game, our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook still have the New England Patriots at a massive 15.5 favorite in Foxboro this upcoming Sunday.

Even though the Patriots are coming off a bad loss where rookie quarterback Mac Jones looked like just that, a rookie, it should be expected that New England is going to be a massive favorite. The Jaguars simply don’t have the horses to hang with the big teams.

As bad as the Jaguars roster is when fully healthy, it’s likely going to be that much worse by the end of the week with an increasing number of players hitting the COVID list.

