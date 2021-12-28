2021 head coach tracker: Who have the Jaguars requested for interviews?

Today, the Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders - the two teams with a current vacancy at head coach - can officially begin requesting coaches around the league to be interviewed.

Several requests have already reportedly been made by Jacksonville, including for Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich, who was selected with the 7th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. Since that report, several others have surfaced, with NFL Media’s Tom Pelissoro breaking down the expected list of interviewees in a single tweet.

#Jaguars head coaching candidates, on Day 1 of the interview request window:#Bucs DC Todd Bowles

Ex-NFL coach Jim Caldwell#Colts DC Matt Eberflus#Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett#Bucs OC Byron Leftwich#Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Ex-#Eagles coach Doug Pederson#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

As for Caldwell and Pederson, neither are currently with a team and can be interviewed at any time, virtually or otherwise. As for coaches on teams at the moment, the Jaguars will need the respective teams to grant permission.

At that time, Jacksonville will be allowed to conduct virtual interviews with the candidates, and the interviews can last no longer than two hours.

Here are some of the reports that surfaced earlier today, along with some background on the candidates:

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars have requested to interview Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Moore, 33, is a quick riser in the coaching ranks, getting his first opportunity in 2018 with the Cowboys as the team’s quarterbacks coach after spending three years with the team (2015-17) as a backup quarterback.

He would take over as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2019, holding that position under new head coach Mike McCarthy in 2020. The Cowboys are currently ranked first in total offense this season with 409.5 yards per game.

Quinn, 51, is a former head coach in his own right, coaching the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-20, before being let go from the position. He joined the Cowboys this season as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys currently rank 19th in yards allowed per game with 350.2, and 7th in points per game allowed with 20.5 The team ranks first in the NFL in thrid-downs allowed at 31.22%. Dallas is currently first in the NFC East with an 11-4 record.

Jaguars have requested permission to interview both Cowboys coordinators, DC Dan Quinn and OC Kellen Moore for their HC job, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

Schefter also indicated that the team is requesting to interview Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, in addition to Leftwich. The Jaguars’ former QB isn’t the only coach with success in Tampa Bay.

Bowles, 58, is a former NFL head coach, coaching the New York Jets from 2015-18. He would join the Buccaneers in 2019 under head coach Bruce Arians, reuniting with his former head coach from the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2021, the Buccaneers rank 9th in points per game allowed with 20.8, 10th in YPG allowed and fifth in yards per play allowed at 5.1 yards.

The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last season, with many giving praise to how their defense rallied late, playing incredibly well throughout the playoffs and ultimately against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, allowing just nine points against the potent Chiefs offense.

Jaguars also have requested permission to talk to Bucs’ DC Todd Bowles, per source. So Jacksonville is interested in both Bucs’ coordinators. https://t.co/0X0teLCV9A — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

NFL Meida’s Tom Pelissaro indicated that the team is also requesting to interview Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was on the Jaguars staff from 2015-18, and was the team’s offensive coordinator from 2016-18. Hackett has been with the Packers since 2019.

While coaching Aaron Rodgers does make it a bit easier, Hackett has still had plenty of success in Green Bay. The team ranked first in points last season while ranking fifth in total offense. They have commonly been among the league’s best. They have also done well on the ground with RB Aaron Jones.

Hackett is highly regarded by the players in GB, and has been given plenty of votes of confidence by Rodgers.

The #Jaguars put in a request to interview #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett for their head-coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

Pelissero reported earlier that the team also has submitted a request to interview Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus, 51, has been with the Colts since 2018 as the team’s defensive coordinator under head coach Frank Reich. TIn 2018 the Colts’ defense ranked fourth in yards allowed while ranking 18th, 7th and 16th, respectively in the next three seasons that followed.

They’ve allowed the 11th fewest points this year at 21.1 PPG, while ranking as the 9th best team defense DVOA. The Colts also have the second-most takeaways in the league in 2021 with 31 total.

The #Jaguars put in an interview slip for #Colts DC Matt Eberflus, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

This story will update as more reports surface.