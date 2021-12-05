The Jacksonville Jaguars will kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 4:05pm. They’re across the country at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and will be shown on FOX locally. The forecast calls for cloudy with a high of 64 degrees and a low of 50 degrees.

SEO stuff is done. Let’s go get this week out of the way, right?

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game. Want to make today even more interesting? See more info on DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds here

Everything you need to know

Week 13 staff picks

Alfie Crow : Who are we playing?

: Who are we playing? Ryan Day: Rams win 27-9

Rams win 27-9 Demetrius Harvey: Rams win 35-10

Rams win 35-10 JP Acosta: Rams win 31-14

Rams win 31-14 Ryan O’Bleness: Rams win 38-14

This week’s guest picker

John Shipley : Rams win 30-13

Rams win 30-13 Fan confidence: 6% of Jaguars fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.