The Jacksonville Jaguars will kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 4:05pm. They’re across the country at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and will be shown on FOX locally. The forecast calls for cloudy with a high of 64 degrees and a low of 50 degrees.
Here's everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.
Everything you need to know
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- Playing surface: Grass
- Game time: 4:05pm EST, Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Weather forecast: Cloudy, high of 64, winds 10mph
- Matchup history: Falcons lead 4-1
- Odds: Rams -12.5 with an over/under set at 48 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
- Television broadcast: Mark Sanchez (lol) and Kevin Kugler on FOX — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV
- Enemy SB Nation site: Turf Show Times
Week 13 staff picks
- Alfie Crow: Who are we playing?
- Ryan Day: Rams win 27-9
- Demetrius Harvey: Rams win 35-10
- JP Acosta: Rams win 31-14
- Ryan O’Bleness: Rams win 38-14
This week’s guest picker
- John Shipley: Rams win 30-13
- Fan confidence: 6% of Jaguars fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction.
