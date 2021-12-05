Jaguars huge underdogs as they visit the Rams

The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Los Angeles to face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, a matchup where not many expect the Jaguars to be competitive. Our good friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Jaguars as 13-point underdogs headed into Sunday’s late afternoon matchup.

It should be no surprise the sportsbooks are not high on the Jaguars, despite them beating the spread quite a few times, but to be frank the Jaguars stink and should probably get blown out by this Rams team. The Jaguars offense struggles to get first downs, let alone score points.

While the Jaguars defense puts up respectable efforts on Sunday’s, they alone can’t carry the team to many victories outside of beating the spread. I think it’s going to be a long day on Sunday and I don’t see the Jaguars even beating the spread on this one.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.