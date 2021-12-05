Do the Jaguars have a hope against the Rams?

The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, a game which sees the Jaguars face off against their former super star, cornerback Jalen Ramsey. It will be the first time Ramsey faces the Jaguars since he forced his way out via a blockbuster trade two seasons ago, but unfortunately for the Jaguars that draft capital they have gotten hasn’t pulled them out of the doldrums of the league.

The sportsbooks don’t seem to think the Jaguars have a prayer in the game, as they’re currently a 13-point underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Sadly, even though the Jaguars pulled out an unthinkable victory against the Buffalo Bills a few weeks ago in similar circumstances/lines, I don’t see it happening on Sunday.

Quite frankly the Jaguars offense cannot be relied upon to score points or sustain drives, so it’s likely going to end up what we see week in and week out. The Jaguars defense puts up a valiant fight, but the offense just continues to sputter without any real playmakers beyond James Robinson and Trevor Lawrence.

