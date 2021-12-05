NFL Week 13: Jaguars vs. Rams live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) are traveling to play the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) this afternoon in a late game on FOX and they’re mere hours (minutes?) away from securing their 10th season in the last 11 years with double-digit losses.

Let’s go!

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.

It’s live blog time...

5:37 PM: Go Jaguars.

4:51 PM: Carlos Hyde scores on a drive where Trevor Lawrence is impressive and we’re helped by a Jalen Ramsey taunting penalty. Interesting.

Big fellas come in for the goal line package and Hyde powers his way in.#JAXvsLAR | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/T1biUJ1QRc — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 5, 2021

4:29 PM: Rams run it for nine yards on the first play.

4:27 PM: Logan Cooke pinned them to the 1-yard line.

4:26 PM: My eyes.

4:21 PM: Jaguars down 10-0.

4:15 PM: Jaguars down 3-0 thanks to that big return. Let’s go, Trevor.

4:08 PM: Rams with a big return on the opening kickoff. They’re in field goal territory for the opening play of the game.

3:18 PM: Yes, that would be nice, Jaguars.

2:39 PM: I just realized that James Robinson being active means it will be that much harder to watch him on the sidelines as Carlos Hyde racks up 30 touches in a three touchdown loss today. You love to see it.

2:37 PM: Not really much notable missing for the Jaguars on the inactive report. Shaquill Griffin will be missed, however. DaVon Hamilton could be a huge loss depending on how they scheme it up. The biggest thing is who isn’t there — James Robinson has been hobbled for a few weeks now, but it looks like he’s a go.