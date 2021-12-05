The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Los Angeles Rams today, guaranteeing their 10th season in the last 11 years where they’ve finished with double-digit losses.

All of this happened four minutes into the game:

Give up a 65-yard opening kickoff return

Fumbled on our second offensive play

Given Jalen Ramsey a spot on the highlight reel

Allowed 10 points.

The Rams are missing two starting offensive linemen and they’re still currently gashing us.

Go Jaguars.