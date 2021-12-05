The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Los Angeles Rams today, guaranteeing their 10th season in the last 11 years where they’ve finished with double-digit losses.
HALFTIME OBSERVATIONS: pic.twitter.com/u0IQzfoPSe— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) December 5, 2021
All of this happened four minutes into the game:
- Give up a 65-yard opening kickoff return
- Fumbled on our second offensive play
- Given Jalen Ramsey a spot on the highlight reel
- Allowed 10 points.
The Rams are missing two starting offensive linemen and they’re still currently gashing us.
Go Jaguars.
