Jaguars vs. Rams final recap: Jacksonville loses again, guarantees double-digit loss season

By Ryan Day
Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Los Angeles Rams today, guaranteeing their 10th season in the last 11 years where they’ve finished with double-digit losses.

All of this happened four minutes into the game:

  • Give up a 65-yard opening kickoff return
  • Fumbled on our second offensive play
  • Given Jalen Ramsey a spot on the highlight reel
  • Allowed 10 points.

The Rams are missing two starting offensive linemen and they’re still currently gashing us.

Go Jaguars.

