Jacksonville Jaguars nominate Myles Jack as 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year

On Tuesday, the NFL unveiled 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominees for all 32 teams. The Jacksonville Jaguars have nominated linebacker, and team captain, Myles Jack for the prestigious award.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year “recognizes NFL players who have not only exhibited excellence on the field but also whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game and has led them to leave a positive legacy in their communities.”

Jack, who was originally drafted by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, has made a big impact both on the field and in the Jacksonville community. Jack’s annual Back to School event provides more than 120 kids with school supplies, backpacks, clothing, shoes and Jaguars giveaways to support their return to school. Additionally, Jack also awards two $4,000 scholarships to students at Edward Waters University to assist with books and tuition each year.

Jack also donated $10,000 to electric utility company JEA in 2019, which helped many Jacksonville residents keep their water and lights running. During the holidays, Jack also hosts a shopping spree for underserved children to give them an opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts for their families. With the COVID-19 pandemic still causing financial and health problems for many families, Jack provided a local youth football team and their families with Publix and Academy Sports gift cards to help with groceries and other necessities.

Jack has also been very involved with and supportive of Jacksonville’s military community. From Jaguars.com:

In 2019, he embarked on a weeklong tour to South Korea with the USO to salute and honor those who protect and defend our freedoms abroad. He also has participated in many stateside military appreciation events, including Pros vs. GI Joe, an event where the Jaguars invite 25 active-duty military members to interact with players through video game challenges. Jack participated in the Stars and Strikes bowling event to spend time with and support 200 military members and their families for a free night of bowling at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville. He also helps support the team’s annual care package event during which staff, coaches and players put together care packages for deployed soldiers as part of the St. Michael’s Soldiers non-profit mission. In 2021, the Myles Jack Foundation provided Jaguars swag for military families, including 250-plus children at the 1st Annual Jaguars Trunk or Treat event. The event provided children an evening of trick-or-treating in a fun and safe environment. The sixth-year linebacker also previously hosted a free movie night for 150-plus military families and children.

This year, Jack picked Habitat for Humanity of Jacksonville (HabiJax) to support in the NFL’s 2021 My Cause, My Cleats initiative.

The 32 nominees for the 2021 award will wear a Man of the Year helmet decal starting Week 14 through the end of the season.

On the field, Jack has started 78 games and recorded 463 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 15 passes defended, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown. So far in 2021, Jack leads the team with 82 total tackles, and he has also recorded three tackles for loss.

Former Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2019, and is the only Jaguar player to ever earn the honor.

The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during the NFL Honors award show, which airs the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI on ABC.