Week 14 NFL picks: What are you betting in Jaguars vs. Titans?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making me big sad, y’all. They’re traveling to play the Tennessee Titans on the heels of their coaching staff blaming one another for benching their best player on offense and Trevor Lawrence is having to shoulder the responsibility of being the only adult in the room.

Make it stop.

It’s time to take a look at the best games on tap for this week, the betting lines, and our thoughts on who will win. Add your predictions in the comments if you’re feeling especially lucky.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 14 picks

Minnesota Vikings (-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Point spread: Vikings -3, Steelers +3

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Vikings -180, Steelers +155

My pick: Vikings -3

I almost bet the under because both teams played tough games and it’s a short week (and it might be a good idea to throw that on top of my pick) but I think I’ll take the home team in what amounts to a playoff game for both teams.

Bet on the Vikings to win by more than a field goal.

Washington Football Team (+4.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys

Point spread: WFT +4.5, Cowboys -4.5

Over/Under: 48

Moneyline: WFT +170, Cowboys -200

My pick: WFT +4.5

Don’t ask me why I think Washington wins this game outright, but I think Washington wins this game outright. Dallas isn’t clicking on offense and Washington has more to lose with a loss at home.

Bet on Washington to make you some money.

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-10)

Point spread: Giants +10, Chargers -10

Over/Under: 43

Moneyline: Giants +350, Chargers -475

My pick: Chargers -10

Jake Fromm has a chance to play. That’s it. That’s the analysis.

Bet on the Chargers to take care of business.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans (-8.5)

Point spread: Jaguars +8.5, Titans -8.5

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Jaguars +320, Titans -425

My pick: Titans -8.5

Until the Jaguars can cover the spread, they can’t. Put your fandom aside and go win some free money.

Bet on Titans to dunk our head in a toilet and flush.