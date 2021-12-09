Jaguars’ Tyler Bowen expected to be hired by Virginia Tech, per report

While it is fully expected that some changes are made to the Jaguars' offensive coaching staff following the conclusion of this season, some coaches may opt to move on of their own volition.

According to a report from On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Jaguars tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is expected to take the offensive coordinator position at Virginia Tech at the conclusion of this season. There are now five games remaining for Jacksonville.

Virginia Tech is expected to hire Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach Tyler Bowen as offensive coordinator at the conclusion of the Jaguars' season, sources tell @On3sports.



Bowen worked with new Va Tech head coach Brent Pry at Penn State.https://t.co/Bu2WXKE9Bt — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 9, 2021

VT recently hired former Penn State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brent Pry as the program’s head coach after moving on from Justin Fuente.

Bowen coached at Penn State from 2018-20 as the tight ends coach. He was also named the program’s co-offensive coordinator in 2020, before making the leap to join Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer in Jacksonville. Now, it appears that Bowen is set to reunite with Pry.

Under Bowen, the Jaguars had some development within the tight ends room, and he had been regarded as one of the better tight ends coaches at the collegiate level at least while at Penn State. However, injuries and inconsistent play hampered the unit all season.

The Jaguars’ leading tight end, Dan Arnold, was recently placed on the team’s injured reserve list and is expected to miss the remainder of the year. The Jaguars traded for Arnold three weeks into the year. He would go on to play eight games for Jacksonville, catching 28 passes for 324 yards.

Now, the team’s top tight end, James O’Shaughnessy, is expected to regain control at the top of the depth chart. O’Shaughnessy has played in just four games for Jacksonville this year, recently activated off of injured reserve prior to the team’s Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thus far this season, he’s caught 12 passes for 114 yards.