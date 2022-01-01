Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Jacksonville Jaguars fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts survey, Jaguars fans are back to zero percent confidence in their team. Which is fine, it’s all fine.

In all seriousness, the biggest two factors have to be 1) the rumors of Trent Baalke retaining his title of general manager through to next season, and 2) the recent COVID-19 surge that has made its way through our team and left us without starters at multiple positions. These results ended in the middle of the week before the Baalke rumors got some push back and the Jaguars got back some (but not all) of their players.

Go Jaguars.

I don't think @SBNation's graphics team counted on #Jaguars fans having 0% confidence in the team so many weeks this year. pic.twitter.com/PQJ7hgOP3X — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) January 2, 2022

