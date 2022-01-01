 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Stats Don’t Lie: Jacksonville Jaguars fans back to 0% confidence in team

By Ryan Day
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Jacksonville Jaguars fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts survey, Jaguars fans are back to zero percent confidence in their team. Which is fine, it’s all fine.

In all seriousness, the biggest two factors have to be 1) the rumors of Trent Baalke retaining his title of general manager through to next season, and 2) the recent COVID-19 surge that has made its way through our team and left us without starters at multiple positions. These results ended in the middle of the week before the Baalke rumors got some push back and the Jaguars got back some (but not all) of their players.

Go Jaguars.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...