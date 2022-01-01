Week 17 NFL picks: What are you betting in Jaguars vs. Patriots?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall pick where they’ll be traveling up to play the New England Patriots to face a Bill Belichick team on a two-game losing skid and desperately in need of a win to stay in the playoff hunt and oh no it’s going to be so painful tomorrow, isn’t it?

Anyway.

It’s time to take a look at the best games on tap for this week, the betting lines, and our thoughts on who will win. Add your predictions in the comments if you’re feeling especially lucky.

All odds are courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 17 picks

Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5) vs. Washington Football Team

Point spread: Eagles -4.5, Washington +4.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Eagles -200, Washington +170

My pick: Eagles -4.5

The Eagles have served me well in recent weeks and momentum is real, suckers.

Bet on the Eagles to win by at least five points.

Green Bay Packers (-13) vs. Minnesota Vikings

Point spread: Packers -13, Vikings +13

Over/Under: 42.5

Moneyline: Packers -720, Vikings +500

My pick: Packers -13

Five words — Vikings starting quarterback Sean Mannion.

Bet on the Packers to win a big blowout at home.

New England Patriots (-16) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Point spread: Patriots -16, Jaguars +16

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: Patriots -1500, Jaguars +850

My pick: Patriots -16

Until the Jaguars can cover the spread, they can’t.

Bet on Patriots to win by... a lot.