Jaguars to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for head coach position

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2021 season officially came to an end last Sunday, with an upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts, which ended up knocking the Colts out of the playoff race.

Now, the Jaguars are eyeing a key member of Indianapolis’ coaching staff for the team’s vacant head coaching position. Jacksonville is expected to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Eberflus will interview for the job on Saturday.

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will interview for the Jaguars job on Saturday, per source. The Bears have also put in with the Colts to interview Eberflus, I'm told. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2022

Eberflus has served under Frank Reich as defensive coordinator for the Colts since 2018. Prior to that, he worked as linebackers coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2011 through 2017, adding the title of passing game coordinator as well in 2016 and 2017. Before that, Eberflus worked as linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2009 and 2010.

He also served as the defensive coordinator for the University of Missouri from 2001 through 2008. Before Missouri, Eberflus got his coaching start at his alma mater, the University of Toledo, as a student assistant coach in 1992. He stayed with the Rockets through the 2000 season before following head coach Gary Pinkel to Missouri.

In addition to Eberflus, the Jaguars are also expected to interview Nathaniel Hackett, who is currently the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Hackett has held that post since 2019, working under head coach Matt LaFleur. However, LaFleur actually calls the plays for the Packers, Hackett does not.

The #Jaguars are planning to interview #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett late this week, likely Friday, source said. Green Bay is on a bye, and it can be in person. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Hackett is expected to interview on Friday. Interestingly, as Jaguars fans likely remember, Hackett previously worked as the quarterbacks coach (2015-2016) and offensive coordinator (2016-2018) for Jacksonville.

Hackett was the play-caller for the Jaguars when the team made a run to the AFC Championship game during the 2017-2018 playoffs. However, then head coach Doug Marrone fired Hackett the following November during the 2018 regular season. Hackett was dismissed after the team’s seventh-straight loss at the time (following a 3-1 start to the campaign).

Prior to Jacksonville, Hackett worked under Marrone with the Buffalo Bills as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. In the college ranks, Hackett also served as Marrone’s offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and tight ends coach at Syracuse (2011-2012) prior to their stop in Buffalo (Hackett also had the title of passing game coordinator for Syracuse in 2010).

Before his time at Syracuse, Hackett worked as an offensive quality control coach for the Bills (2008-2009) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2006-2007). He also had previous college stops at Stanford and his alma mater, California–Davis.

So far, the Jaguars have reportedly already had interviews with, or plan to have interviews with, current interim head coach Darell Bevell, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and former NFL head coaches Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell.