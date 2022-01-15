The Jacksonville Jaguars are not in the 2022 NFL playoffs. Breaking news, right? But that doesn’t mean there won’t be some pretty, pretty, pretty good matchups in the very first NFL Wild Card Weekend that features six games, a Monday night matchup, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game. Want to make today even more interesting? See more info on DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds here.

First up on Saturday will be Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (#5) headed east to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (#4) at 4:30pm EST on NBC. Later on Saturday night at 8:15pm EST will be the New England Patriots (#6) visiting AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills (#3) at Highmark Stadium on CBS.

Then it’s a tripleheader Sunday with starting with a 1:00pm EST between the Philadelphia Eagles (#7) traveling to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (#2), followed by the San Francisco 49ers (#6) going to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys (#3) at 4:30pm EST, and ending with the Pittsburgh Steelers (#7) taking on the Kansas City Chiefs (#2) at Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15pm on NBC.

Lastly it’s the Monday night matchup we’ve been waiting for. The Arizona Cardinals (#5) will head to Sofi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams (#4) at 8:15pm EST on ESPN.

2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

Where: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Time: 4:30pm EST

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees

Odds: Bengals -6 with an over/under set at 48 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Time: 8:15pm EST

TV Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Odds: Bills -5 with an over/under set at 44 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Time: 1:00pm EST

TV Channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Odds: Buccaneers -8 with an over/under set at 46 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

Time: 4:30pm EST

TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Odds: Cowboys -3 with an over/under set at 50.5 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 8:15pm EST

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

Odds: Chiefs -12 with an over/under set at 45.5 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

Time: 8:15pm EST

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick

Odds: Rams -4 with an over/under set at 49.5 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here

