The Jacksonville Jaguars are not in the 2022 NFL playoffs. Breaking news, right? But that doesn’t mean there won’t be some pretty, pretty, pretty good matchups in the very first NFL Wild Card Weekend that features six games, a Monday night matchup, and more.
Here's everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.
First up on Saturday will be Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (#5) headed east to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (#4) at 4:30pm EST on NBC. Later on Saturday night at 8:15pm EST will be the New England Patriots (#6) visiting AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills (#3) at Highmark Stadium on CBS.
Then it’s a tripleheader Sunday with starting with a 1:00pm EST between the Philadelphia Eagles (#7) traveling to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (#2), followed by the San Francisco 49ers (#6) going to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys (#3) at 4:30pm EST, and ending with the Pittsburgh Steelers (#7) taking on the Kansas City Chiefs (#2) at Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15pm on NBC.
Lastly it’s the Monday night matchup we’ve been waiting for. The Arizona Cardinals (#5) will head to Sofi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams (#4) at 8:15pm EST on ESPN.
2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule
Saturday, January 15
(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Time: 4:30pm EST
- TV Channel: NBC, Peacock
- Announcers: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees
- Odds: Bengals -6 with an over/under set at 48 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- Time: 8:15pm EST
- TV Channel: CBS
- Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Odds: Bills -5 with an over/under set at 44 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
Sunday, January 16
(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL
- Time: 1:00pm EST
- TV Channel: FOX
- Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
- Odds: Buccaneers -8 with an over/under set at 46 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX
- Time: 4:30pm EST
- TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video
- Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Odds: Cowboys -3 with an over/under set at 50.5 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
- Time: 8:15pm EST
- TV Channel: NBC, Peacock
- Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth
- Odds: Chiefs -12 with an over/under set at 45.5 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
Monday, January 17
(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA
- Time: 8:15pm EST
- TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2
- Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick
- Odds: Rams -4 with an over/under set at 49.5 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
