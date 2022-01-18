Report: Jaguars to conduct second interview with Colts DC Matt Eberflus

Well, it didn’t take long for the Jaguars to conclude the first round of interviews for their next head coach. It appears, now, the second round is set to begin with the first known finalist for the position being Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The interview, according to a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelisorro is expected to take place on Thursday.

The #Jaguars will conduct a second interview Thursday with #Colts DC Matt Eberflus, source said. The first known finalist for the head coaching job in Jacksonville. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2022

A couple of weeks ago, prior to the NFL’s regular season ending, the Jaguars put in interview requests for several currently employed coaches, including Eberflus, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The interviews that have concluded, at least that have been reported include Leftwich, Hackett, Moore, Eberflus (first round), former Detroit Lions HC Jim Caldwell and former Philadelphia Eagles HC Jim Pederson.

The team also reportedly interviewed Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, but he is not expected to land the gig.

Now, the team will get ready to narrow its list further, which apparently includes Eberflus, who led the Colts defense to an AFC-best 33 forced turnovers. The Colts finished with the second-most forced turnovers in the league behind the Cowboys (34). Eberflus has served under Colts HC Frank Reich as the team’s DC since 2018.

Prior to his stint with the Colts, he was the linebackers coach for the Cowboys from 2011-17, working with the Cleveland Browns in the same capacity from 2009-10.