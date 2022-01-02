 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots: Game time, TV schedule, odds, notes, staff picks, and more

Everything you need to know to watch the Jaguars take on the Patriots in Week 17.

By Ryan Day
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off against the New England Patriots on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. They’re playing at Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and the game will be shown on CBS locally. The forecast calls for cloudy with a high of 48 degrees during the game.

Everything you need to know

  • Location: Gilette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
  • Playing surface: FieldTurf
  • Game time: 1:00pm EST, Sunday, January 2, 2022
  • Weather forecast: Rainy, high of 49, winds 9mph
  • Matchup history: Patriots lead 11-2
  • Odds: Jaguars +16 with an over/under set at 41.5 points
  • Television broadcast: Andrew Catalon and James Lofton on CBS — see coverage map
  • Online Stream: Fubo.TV
  • Enemy SB Nation site: Pats Pulpit
  • Fan confidence: 0% of Jaguars fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction.

