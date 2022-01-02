The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off against the New England Patriots on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. They’re playing at Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and the game will be shown on CBS locally. The forecast calls for cloudy with a high of 48 degrees during the game.
Want to make today even more interesting? See more info on DraftKings Sportsbook's odds here
Everything you need to know
- Location: Gilette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Playing surface: FieldTurf
- Game time: 1:00pm EST, Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Weather forecast: Rainy, high of 49, winds 9mph
- Matchup history: Patriots lead 11-2
- Odds: Jaguars +16 with an over/under set at 41.5 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
- Television broadcast: Andrew Catalon and James Lofton on CBS — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV
- Enemy SB Nation site: Pats Pulpit
- Fan confidence: 0% of Jaguars fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction.
I don't think @SBNation's graphics team counted on #Jaguars fans having 0% confidence in the team so many weeks this year. pic.twitter.com/PQJ7hgOP3X— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) January 2, 2022
