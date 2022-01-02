The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off against the New England Patriots on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. They’re playing at Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and the game will be shown on CBS locally. The forecast calls for cloudy with a high of 48 degrees during the game.

Alright, boring SEO stuff out of the way. Let’s get to the fun stuff. Is there fun stuff? There might not be!

Everything you need to know

I don't think @SBNation's graphics team counted on #Jaguars fans having 0% confidence in the team so many weeks this year. pic.twitter.com/PQJ7hgOP3X — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) January 2, 2022

