NFL Week 17: Jaguars vs. Patriots live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) are traveling to play the New England Patriots (9-6) in a game where the margin of victory might be larger than the total points that Jacksonville scores tomorrow.
Let’s go!
It’s live blog time...
8:00 AM: Speaking of players getting activated for the game, here are some late additions for today’s matchup.
Matt Judon among five #Patriots activated from Covid-19 reserve on the eve of Sunday’s #Jaguars matchup. https://t.co/jgG0Y46Y2t— Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) January 1, 2022
7:30 AM: Honestly, I can’t keep track of which Jaguars players are on the active roster for today’s game and which ones aren’t. Here’s a good thread, but it could very well change up until kickoff. (And no, I don’t know why the game isn’t being postponed.)
The @Jaguars have made the following roster moves and announcements:— JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) January 1, 2022
CB Nevin Lawson has been added to the injury report with an illness. He has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game and will not travel to New England.
7:00 AM: The Jaguars social media team continues to outperform off the field anything we’ve seen on the field this year.
Week 17 on deck.@EAMaddenNFL | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/sIlV4Tmg2Z— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 1, 2022
