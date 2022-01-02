NFL Week 17: Jaguars vs. Patriots live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) are traveling to play the New England Patriots (9-6) in a game where the margin of victory might be larger than the total points that Jacksonville scores tomorrow.

8:00 AM: Speaking of players getting activated for the game, here are some late additions for today’s matchup.

Matt Judon among five #Patriots activated from Covid-19 reserve on the eve of Sunday’s #Jaguars matchup. https://t.co/jgG0Y46Y2t — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) January 1, 2022

7:30 AM: Honestly, I can’t keep track of which Jaguars players are on the active roster for today’s game and which ones aren’t. Here’s a good thread, but it could very well change up until kickoff. (And no, I don’t know why the game isn’t being postponed.)

The @Jaguars have made the following roster moves and announcements:

CB Nevin Lawson has been added to the injury report with an illness. He has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game and will not travel to New England. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) January 1, 2022

7:00 AM: The Jaguars social media team continues to outperform off the field anything we’ve seen on the field this year.