Jaguars can’t do anything in 50-10 loss to New England Patriots

This week went about as expected for the Jaguars as they took on the New England Patriots down a bunch of players, including key contributors and starters on both sides of the football due to COVID-19 protocols.

Still, the game went worse than anyone actually did expect, it would appear. The Jaguars suffered one of the worst losses in franchise history today, falling 50-10.

Not something that anyone ought to be proud of, especially not a general manager who remains in his post, conducting interviews to find its next head coach. They were able to avoid the franchise record, but not by much.

The Jaguars trail by 47 points. If that stands it'll be the worst loss in franchise history. The Jaguars had a 44-0 loss to Detroit in the franchise's inaugural season (1995). — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) January 2, 2022

Among those missing included, right guard Ben Bartch, SLB K’Lavon Chaisson, NCB Rudy Ford, CB Shaquill Griffin, C Brandon Linder, KR/PR Jaydon Mickens, LT Cam Robinson, DE/OLB Dawaune Smoot and FS Andrew Wingard.

Still, Jacksonville fell to 2-14 on the year, ensuring a top 2 pick for a second-straight year.

For the Jaguars, they couldn’t really do much of anything defensively, attempting to stop the Patriots who used this week as a sort of “get right” game, similarly to how many teams have done against the Jaguars this season.

This will be the 8th time this season — and the 6th straight week — that the Jaguars have “helped” an opponent ending a losing streak:



Houston had dropped 5 straight heading into the opener

Seattle: 3

Atlanta: 2

LA Rams: 3

Tennessee: 2

Houston: 3

NY Jets: 3

New England: 2 — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) January 2, 2022

During the first half of the game, the Patriots were able to run a large majority of their plays in Jacksonville territory by virtue of a couple of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence interceptions and simply poor starting field position for the Jacksonville defense.

To really recap how the Jaguars performed throughout the contest, and particularly during the first half of action against the Patriots, it is simple: New England had four possessions and turned all four into touchdowns.

The Jaguars had five possessions, turned the football over twice, punted once and kicked just one field goal. Jacksonville had the football to close out the first half but was unable to do anything, letting the clock expire.

The second half of the game would go pretty much the same way as the first half, with the Patriots striking early and often. They’d score coming out of the gate to a wide-open Kristian Wilkerson, who scored for a second time today, putting the Patriots up 34-3 early, they’d go on to miss the point after.

Bill Belichick on #Patriots WR Kristian Wilkerson last week: “He consistently shows up in practice. A guy we have trouble covering. … Generally speaking, he would play the other team’s best receiver.”



Four catches for 42 yards with two TDs so far. pic.twitter.com/aNsFLC7p3g — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 2, 2022

The Jaguars wouldn’t do anything on offense, either, with Lawrence throwing a third interception of the day to complete one of the team’s worst performances of the season. It was a day filled with complete failure on all sides of the football for Jacksonville. A forgettable day to anyone who made the trip to New England.

Third interception thrown pic.twitter.com/EROKv2nFLC — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) January 2, 2022

There wouldn’t be anything else to write home about for the Jaguars. The Patriots would make a couple more scoring possessions on their way to the finish line.

Patriots QB Mac Jones would eventually be replaced by backup QB Brian Hoyer. Jones finished the game completing 22 out of 30 of his passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jaguars couldn’t do anything on offense, which wasn’t a surprise considering the makeup of its roster and the mistakes the organization has made through 17 weeks of the season. It was another pointless day of football, giving Jacksonville just a few more repetitions to try to put up numbers in the stat book.

Truthfully, perhaps the only thing for Jacksonville to be proud about is that Lawrence threw his 10th touchdown of the season and first touchdown pass since Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. That’s all they can hang their hat on today.