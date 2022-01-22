The Jacksonville Jaguars are not in the 2022 NFL Divisional Round. I’m sorry to disappoint y’all, but I do hope that doesn’t deter you from watching the second-best weekend of playoff football on the slate. (The AFC and NFC Championship games are the best. Do not @ me.)

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game. Want to make today even more interesting? See more info on DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds here.

In all seriousness, the four games on tap this weekend are gonna be really interesting. Joe Burrow has been playing lights out, Derrick Henry is returning, Jalen Ramsey vs. Tom Brady, and more. Whew.

2022 NFL Divisional Weekend Schedule

Saturday, January 22

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Time: 4:30pm ET

TV Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle and Trent Green

Odds: Titans -3.5 with an over/under set at 47.5 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: 8:15pm ET

TV Channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

Odds: Packers -5.5 with an over/under set at 47 — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here

Sunday, January 23

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Time: 3:00pm ET

TV Channel: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth

Odds: Buccaneers -2.5 with an over/under set at 48 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs