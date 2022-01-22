The Jacksonville Jaguars are not in the 2022 NFL Divisional Round. I’m sorry to disappoint y’all, but I do hope that doesn’t deter you from watching the second-best weekend of playoff football on the slate. (The AFC and NFC Championship games are the best. Do not @ me.)
Here's everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.
In all seriousness, the four games on tap this weekend are gonna be really interesting. Joe Burrow has been playing lights out, Derrick Henry is returning, Jalen Ramsey vs. Tom Brady, and more. Whew.
2022 NFL Divisional Weekend Schedule
Saturday, January 22
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- Time: 4:30pm ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Announcers: Ian Eagle and Trent Green
- Odds: Titans -3.5 with an over/under set at 47.5 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Time: 8:15pm ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman
- Odds: Packers -5.5 with an over/under set at 47 — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
Sunday, January 23
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL
- Time: 3:00pm ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Announcers: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth
- Odds: Buccaneers -2.5 with an over/under set at 48 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
- Time: 6:30pm EST
- TV Channel: CBS
- Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo
- Odds: Chiefs -2 with an over/under set at 54.5 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
