Report: Jaguars to conduct second interview with Bucs OC Byron Leftwich Tomorrow

The Jaguars are getting set to conduct more of their second-round interviews this week for their vacant head coach position, starting with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bucs' OC Byron Leftwich is scheduled to have his second HC interview with the Jaguars on Tuesday, per source.

Other reports have also indicated that the two are expected to speak, including Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, who indicates that the team is set to meet with Leftwich in Tampa Bay.

Sources: Jaguars doing second interview with Byron Leftwich on Tuesday in Tampa, Fla.

Leftwich is fully available after the Buccaneers narrowly lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams over the weekend, losing in a come-from-behind effort 30-27.

Still, Leftwich remains a strong candidate to become the team’s next head coach. Jacksonville interviewed Leftwich for the first time during the two-week window prior to the season ending via Zoom on Jan. 7. Now they are eligible to interview him for a much longer evaluation since his team’s season has officially ended.

Leftwich, 42, has been with the Buccaneers as the team’s OC since 2019 and has really taken off as a serious head-coach candidate following the team’s Super Bowl victory last season over the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

Leftwich began his coaching career with head coach Bruce Arians with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 as the team’s QB coach.

Jacksonville has also been linked to candidates such as Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who are expected to receive second interview opportunities at some point.

Eberflus has reportedly already interviewed for a second time, and general manager Trent Baalke has backed the veteran coach.